Man and woman bailed over Barnsley murder

A man and woman questioned over a murder in Barnsley have been released on bail.

The 40-year-old man and 76-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the death of Gary Dean, 48, whose body was found in woodland behind Moorend Lane, close to the Trans Pennine Trail, last week.

Murder victim Gary Dean

They were held over the weekend before being bailed pending further enquiries.

The man was arrested on suspicion of murder and the woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Mr Dean’s body was found at around 5.40pm on Thursday, September 6.

A post mortem examination revealed that he died of injuries resulting from a ‘significant assault’.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker said: “We know that when Mr Dean was last seen by loved ones on Thursday morning, he was wearing trainers and a bright red running top.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Mr Dean on Thursday.

“The post mortem has revealed that Mr Dean was subjected to a violent and significant attack, so we need to hear from anyone who can help us piece together his movements that Thursday.

“Did you see him in the Trans Pennine Trail area, or in this woodland near Moorend Lane? Did you see him anywhere else on Thursday?

“If you hold any information at all that could help us understand what happened to Mr Dean, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 628 of September 6.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.