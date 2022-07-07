Rawmarsh fire Rotherham: Haugh Road, High Street and Greasbrough Lane closed as blaze breaks out

Several roads in a South Yorkshire village have been closed this evening due to a fire.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 9:41 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 9:41 pm

The closures have been put in place in Rawmarsh, Rotherham, by South Yorkshire Police because a field has caught fire close them.

The roads that have been close are:

> Haugh Road at the junction with Wilson Avenue

> High Street at the junction with Haugh Road

> Greasbrough Lane at the junction with Back Lane

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Please avoid the area and plan routes accordingly.”

