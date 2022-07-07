The closures have been put in place in Rawmarsh, Rotherham, by South Yorkshire Police because a field has caught fire close them.

The roads that have been close are:

Several roads in Rawmarsh have been closed this evening due to a fire

> Haugh Road at the junction with Wilson Avenue

> High Street at the junction with Haugh Road

> Greasbrough Lane at the junction with Back Lane