The closures have been put in place in Rawmarsh, Rotherham, by South Yorkshire Police because a field has caught fire close them.
The roads that have been close are:
> Haugh Road at the junction with Wilson Avenue
> High Street at the junction with Haugh Road
> Greasbrough Lane at the junction with Back Lane
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Please avoid the area and plan routes accordingly.”