Police today issued CCTV pictures of a man they want to speak to in connection to the blaze, which happened at the Shell Service Station on Netherthorpe Road, Netherthorpe.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that on April 13 between 11,20pm and 11.40pm, a taxi driver attended the Shell Service station in Netherthorpe Road to refuel his vehicle.

“A man approached him and asked for a cigarette. He then leaned over the fuel nozzle and lit the fuel alight, causing the vehicle and pump to be engulfed in flames. Significant damage was caused to the vehicle and petrol pump. The man fled the scene on foot behind the station.

“The fire was extinguished by staff and luckily no one was injured.

“Officers released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident last month, but unfortunately so far, the man involved has not been identified.”

Police decribed this logo on his T-shirt as 'unique'

Police say they think the man in the pictures ‘may be able to assist with enquiries’.

The man can be seen wearing what police describe as a ‘unique’ T-shirt at the time, which is seen in the picture. He can also be seen wearing dark clothes and a black, North Face based ball cap and light coloured trainers