Officers have launched an arson investigation after the incident which caused damage to the inside of the building in the early hours of the morning, and have released CCTV pictures of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation into the suspected arson attack.

Officers said this evening that they were called out after someone was reported as getting into the Pure Gym building, on Manton Street, near the bottom of Granville Road on the outskirts of the city centre, using a stolen entry code, at around 4am on Monday, June 20.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this evening: “A fire was reported a short time later, which caused damage to the carpets. It is believed that the fire was started deliberately and is being investigated as arson.

“Officers are keen to identify the man pictured and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch as he could hold useful information about the incident.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture is asked to contact the police via their online portal, www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ , through the force’s live chat, or by calling 101. The are also asked to quote incident number 417 of June 20, 2022.