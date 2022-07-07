Northern Trains rail delays: Surprise as hot tracks blamed for delays between Sheffield and Nottingham

We’ve all heard of leaves on the tracks – but now rail bosses have something else to blame for late trains from Sheffield!

By David Kessen
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 4:34 pm

Officials at Northern Trains today blamed the temperature of the tracks for the delays on its trains running between Sheffield and Nottingham.

Read More

Read More
Anger as rail bosses ditch hourly service from Sheffield to Manchester Airport

The company revealed the problem on social media today saying: “Due to a speed restriction because of high track temperatures between Sheffield and Nottingham trains have to run at reduced speed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Railway bosses are blaming hot tracks for delays of up to 25 minutes on trains between Sheffield and Nottingham. Picture: David Walsh

Train services running through these stations will be delayed by up to 25 minutes.”

Some rail users turned to social media themselves to express surprise that the temperature should be causing problems.

One replied to the firm: “It’s barely 20C ! I’ve just returned from the south of France where it was 30+ and trains run as normal. And I mean real high speed trains but the buses on rails that you operate. Get a grip.”

RAILWAYS: Picture shows work to speed up Sheffield to Manchester trains is underway

RAILWAYS: How major rail plans could bring jobs and investment to Sheffield

SheffieldNottinghamOfficialsTrain servicesManchester