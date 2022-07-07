Officials at Northern Trains today blamed the temperature of the tracks for the delays on its trains running between Sheffield and Nottingham.
The company revealed the problem on social media today saying: “Due to a speed restriction because of high track temperatures between Sheffield and Nottingham trains have to run at reduced speed.
“Train services running through these stations will be delayed by up to 25 minutes.”
Some rail users turned to social media themselves to express surprise that the temperature should be causing problems.
One replied to the firm: “It’s barely 20C ! I’ve just returned from the south of France where it was 30+ and trains run as normal. And I mean real high speed trains but the buses on rails that you operate. Get a grip.”