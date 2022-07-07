Officials at Northern Trains today blamed the temperature of the tracks for the delays on its trains running between Sheffield and Nottingham.

The company revealed the problem on social media today saying: “Due to a speed restriction because of high track temperatures between Sheffield and Nottingham trains have to run at reduced speed.

Railway bosses are blaming hot tracks for delays of up to 25 minutes on trains between Sheffield and Nottingham. Picture: David Walsh

“Train services running through these stations will be delayed by up to 25 minutes.”

Some rail users turned to social media themselves to express surprise that the temperature should be causing problems.