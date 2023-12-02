Danny Malin and Toddla T have teamed up again for their new song 'Santa's from up North'.

Two famous South Yorkshire men who love their Yorkshire Puddings are hoping their festive song about the roast dinner staple will be crowned this year's Christmas number one.

YouTube star Danny Malin, the face of Rate My Takeaway, from Barnsley has teamed up for the third year running with music producer Toddla T from Sheffield to create new song 'Santa’s from up North'.

Danny said: “There’s nowt folk love more than a good Yorkshire Pudding especially on their Christmas dinner.

“I think all families need some Christmas cheer in these winter months. So what better way than to release a classic belter which raises money for children’s charities.

“And of course as proud Yorkshiremen, Toddla T from the Steel City and I, there’s nothing we like more than a good Yorkshire Pudding.”

Toddla discovered Danny via his YouTube channel, and said of their collaboration: “It’s great to work with my mate Danny again and this year’s tune promises to be as soft, fluffy and enjoyable as the Yorkshire Puddings themselves.”

One of the lines in the song is about rating Santa’s Yorkshire Pudding because Yorkshire folk are quite competitive about them.

Danny added: “I know I’m in the doghouse with t’old wife if I eat shop bought Yorkshire Puddings or enjoy someone else’s for example.

“She’s super supportive of the new single although she has to overcome the fact that we used The Real Yorkshire Pudding Company to supply hundreds of Yorkshires for the new music video.”

Danny and his crew have been filming the music video for the song over the past week with Leeds-based Motiv Productions.

In some of the scenes they’ve been getting festive at White Rose shopping centre and having a Christmas party with CoActive Arts charity.

Danny said: “While the song hopes to provoke everyone to have some fun during the festive season, we know that it’s a difficult season for many. We’ve therefore decided to donate money each year to a charity close to our hearts and this year it’s Leeds Charity Hospitals.

Santa’s from Up North from December 1.