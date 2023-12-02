Sheffield weather: Met Office issues yellow warning of snow & ice for city this weekend
Sheffield could be hit by snow and ice this weekend, after the Met Office issued a weather warning for the city.
The Met Office's yellow warning of snow and ice is set to come into force in Sheffield this evening.
The forecaster says snow and ice this evening and into Sunday morning 'may lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure'.
The weather warning has been issued for Sheffield, and across Yorkshire, and is set to come into force from 6pm tonight (Saturday, December 2, 2023), and lasting until midday tomorrow (Sunday, December 3, 2023).
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Areas of rain, sleet, and away from immediate coastal areas, snow, are expected to push north and east across the area later this evening and into the early hours of Sunday.
"Whilst not everywhere will see accumulating snow, some places will likely see 1-3 cm, with 5-10 cm possible over some hills and mountains of Wales, the Peak District and south Pennines. Ice will be an additional hazard."
The Met Office forecast for Sheffield tonight states: "Clear spells this evening with a widespread frost developing. Overnight cloud and outbreaks of snow arrive from the west, perhaps bringing very slight accumulations. Minimum temperature -3 °C."
Moving into tomorrow, the Sheffield forecast continues: "Cloudy and very cold. Outbreaks of snow will move away, then later outbreaks of sleet and rain will probably arrive, although falling as snow over high ground at first. Maximum temperature 2 °C."
The Met Office said members of the public should expect:
- Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths