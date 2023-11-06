The Barnsley fan wore a specially made Sheffield United shirt in honour of Blades fan Toddla T, who joined him for the review

A Sheffield takeaway has well and truly passed the taste test after a visit from YouTube star Danny Malin, of Rate My Takeaway fame.

Rate My Takeaway YouTube star Danny Malin outside Wingin' It on South Road, in Walkley, Sheffield, where he was joined for his latest food review by Toddla T. Photo: Rate My Takeaway/Danny Malin

Danny was joined by his friend and occasional musical collaborator Toddla T for his trip to Wingin' It on South Road, Walkley.

The Barnsley fan even wore a specially made Sheffield United shirt in honour of the DJ, producer and songwriter, who had personally recommended the fast food restaurant.

They sampled a huge variety of food as they sat around Danny's trusty fold-up table, including the Henderson's Relish-infused Northern Fried chicken wings which Toddla T said were unlike anything you could get anywhere else in the world.

Danny loved the uniquely Sheffield dish, calling the wings 'nice and crispy' with a 'nice little tang'. Being from Barnsley, he couldn't resist jokingly comparing the flavour to Worcestershire sauce, something he's all too aware is the perfect way to rile a Sheffielder.

He also enjoyed the Tiger wings, coated in a Korean sauce, with seaweed, sesame seeds and spring onion, which he said combined sweetness with a little bit of heat, and the cauliflower wings, among other dishes.

But the highlight appeared to be the homemade gravy, which he called a 'little bowl of heaven'.

Their feast came to £70.30 but given they had enough food to take plenty of leftovers home to their respective families Danny felt this represented decent value.

Giving his verdict, he said the food was 'bang on', adding 'for me it's a nice easy solid 10'.

Danny Malin opens up about why he loves his work

Before the food arrived, Danny and Toddla T got the chance to chat about their passions, including the latter's love of Sheffield FC.

Danny praised Toddla T and Aitch's single Hide N Seek, featuring TAET, which Toddla T explained had been made using a sample from a Sheffield rave tune of the 90s, adding 'it's like revisiting that for a new generation'.

Danny also opened up about why he loves doing what he does. He told how a young woman had recently started crying when she saw him and when he asked why she explained how her mother had recently died and his YouTube channel, which they both loved was one of the last things they watched together.

"She was saying 'I just want you to keep doing what you're doing because you bring people so much joy'," said Danny. "That was nice."