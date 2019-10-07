Police probe into bus driver stabbing in Sheffield continues
A police investigation into the stabbing of a Sheffield bus driver is continuing this morning.
Emergency services were alerted to the knife attack on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre just before 1.50pm yesterday.
A 40-year-old bus driver, who works for First South Yorkshire, had been stabbed twice – once in the back and once in his leg.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested for attempted murder while the victim was taken to hospital before being released after treatment.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson praised members of the public for their bravery at the crime scene, in helping to detain a suspect before police officers arrived.
It is believed that the incident was an attempted robbery which ‘escalated’.
The suspect remained in police custody last night.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 481 of October 10.