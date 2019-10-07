Police probe into bus driver stabbing in Sheffield continues

A police investigation into the stabbing of a Sheffield bus driver is continuing this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 7th October 2019, 06:40 am
Updated Monday, 7th October 2019, 06:40 am

Emergency services were alerted to the knife attack on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre just before 1.50pm yesterday.

CRIME: Two Sheffield men charged after spate of thefts from cars at M1 service station

A 40-year-old bus driver, who works for First South Yorkshire, had been stabbed twice – once in the back and once in his leg.

A bus driver was stabbed in Sheffield city centre yesterday

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

COURT: Shamed ex-Sheffield United star wins appeal over prison sentence

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for attempted murder while the victim was taken to hospital before being released after treatment.

APPEAL: Mystery woman ‘knocked unconscious and bundled in back of car’ on Sheffield estate

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson praised members of the public for their bravery at the crime scene, in helping to detain a suspect before police officers arrived.

It is believed that the incident was an attempted robbery which ‘escalated’.

The suspect remained in police custody last night.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 481 of October 10.