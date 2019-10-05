These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court
The following have all been convicted at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court between September 26 and 30.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated
Gareth Raymond Miller: aged 33, of Bents Lathes Avenue, Rotherham, stalking, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation, £85 costs.
Stewart Paul Price: aged 35, of Fellbrigg Road, Arbourthorne, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs.
Trevor Williams: aged 37, of Main Road, Darnall, theft, seven days in prison, £122 costs.
Adrian Adnett: aged 33, of Bitholmes Gate, Woodseats, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal or disposal if stolen goods, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £90 costs.
Richard Robert Dewsnap: aged 35, of Herries Road, Firth Park, criminal damage, assault, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, drug rehabilitation requirement, exclusion requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs.
Michael Harry Williams: aged 24, of Halfway Gardens, Mosborough, assault by beating, community order, curfew requirement, rehabilitation activity order, restraining order imposed.
Clark Thomas Oliver: aged 33, of Cherry Brook, Eastwood, Rotherham, possession of a class B drug, drug driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 16 weeks in prison, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months, £122 costs.
Jason Lee Reet: aged 30, of Longley Hall Road, Firth Park, assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.
Dominic Denham: aged 48, of Martin Street, Walkley, theft, failed to provide a non-intimate sample, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £80 compensation.
Jason David Glover: aged 51, of Southey Avenue, Firth Park, theft, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £17 compensation.
David Christopher Brownhill: aged 34, of Foxhill Crescent, Foxhill, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £175 costs.
Vicki Suzzane Moran Healy: aged 45, of Palgrave Road, Parsons Cross, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.
Peter Highley: aged 62, of Wulfric Road, Manor Castle, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs.
Kevin Peters: aged 47, of Briery Walk, Greasbrough, Rotherham, possession of a class A drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Tracey Rodgers: aged 53, of Endfield Road, Southey, drink driving, £250 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.
Kathy Smith: aged 44, of High Street, Beighton, drink driving, £184 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.
Alison Ward: aged 49, of Rotherham Road, Laughton Common, Rotherham, possession of a class B drug, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, drunk and disorderly, £120 fine, £117 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Bradley Liam Jones: aged 18, of Whitehill Lane, Brinsworth, Rotherham, possession of a class B drug, drug driving, £250 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, order for the destruction of the drug.
Philip Parkinson: aged 40, of Willington Road, Firth Park, production of a class B drug, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
John Tams: aged 36, of Skelton Lane, Woodhouse, drunk and disorderly, possession of a class B drug, £80 fine, £117 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Peter Matthew Atkinson: aged 36, of Birch Park Court, Hartington Close, Holmes, Rotherham, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, £500 fine, £450 costs.
John Nemeth: aged 57, of York Street, Hoyland, Barnsley, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, £120 fine, £230 costs.
Adrian Aldridge: aged 48, of Swale Road, Wingfield, Rotherham, assault by beating, £180 fine, £230 costs.
Tina Diff: aged 48, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, four weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Mark Lee Lennon: aged 32, of Aughton Drive, Woodthorpe, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £285 costs.
Kyle Mark Fell: aged 28, of Hounsfield Road, Valley, Rotherham, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 days in prison.
Elizabeth Simpson: aged 42, of Laurel Drive, Killamarsh, drink driving, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £90 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 48 months.
Stewart Beevor: aged 33, of Palgrave Road, Parson Cross, harassment, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, must complete a building better relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 costs.
Ian Christopher Jackson: aged 39, of Carr Lane, Wadworth, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, driving a vehicle without a test certificate, £330 fine, £118 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Nazim Miftari: aged 23, of Radburn Road, New Rossington, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, failed to report an accident to the police, driving without due care and attention, £500 fine, £135 costs, eight points on driving licence.