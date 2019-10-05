E-fit released in search for distraction burglar who targeted elderly lady in Rotherham
An e-fit has been released in the search for a distraction burglar who targeted an elderly lady in Rotherham.
The man pictured is reported to have attended a property in the Lanes in the East Dene area of the town between 3pm and 4.30 on Tuesday, September 3.
The man claimed to be selling calendars on behalf of a charity but while there asked to use the toilet.
The victim then offered the man a cup of coffee but when she returned from making it, he was gone.
The following day, the woman’s daughter discovered £800 cash and a small jar containing coins were missing.
The man officers are keen to speak to is described as white, in his late twenties or early thirties, around 5’8’’ tall, of medium build with short dark coloured hair.
He was wearing a jacket and jeans and spoke with a Yorkshire accent. The victim said he sounded nervous and was slow to choose his words during conversation.
If you think you might know who the man in the e-fit is, or if you have any information about the incident which may help the investigation please call 101 quoting incident number 241 of 4 September 2019.