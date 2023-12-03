Claire Hume has not heard from her daughter, Rachael, for four days.

A mum is pleading for help to find her missing daughter, whose last known location was Sheffield.

Claire Hume said she has not heard from her daughter, Rachael Hume, since Thursday (November 30), and has reported her disappearance to the police.

In a social media post, Claire said: "If anyone hears from or sees my daughter Rachael Hume can they please let me know, haven’t had any contact with her since Thursday evening and I’m worried sick about her.

"Her last known Snapchat location was Sheffield… the police are aware of this and doing what they can but since she is 21 and technically an adult it’s now a waiting game. This is the most recent picture of her that I have."