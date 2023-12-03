Main Street Swallownest: Two engineers hospitalised after being hit by car while putting up Christmas lights
The two engineers injured are believed to have been on a cherry picker putting up Christmas lights when the crash occurred.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two engineers have been hospitalised after they were hit by a car as they were putting up Christmas lights in the village of Swallownest, just outside Sheffield.
The incident occurred on Main Street in the village on Friday night (December 1, 2023), as the two engineers involved were fitting new Christmas decorations fitted to the lighting columns on the road.
Speaking on their public Facebook page, a spokesperson for Aston Parish Council said they have spoken to the lights installation company, who informed them that the two engineers were on a cherry picker when the accident occurred.
They added: "Two engineers were taken to hospital one has now left hospital and the other is in a critical condition.
"The Parish Council send their thoughts and prayers to the injured gentleman, his family and colleagues."
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted numerous times since yesterday for more information on this incident.
Main Street in Swallownest was closed for several hours yesterday (Saturday, December 2, 2023) as officers from the force carried out crash investigation work.
More to follow.