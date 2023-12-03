Missing man Luke: Search underway to find missing Rotherham man last seen leaving Swallownest
Members of the public are being asked to help with the search to find the missing 32-year-old.
A search is underway to find a missing Rotherham man who was reported missing this morning.
Police are asking for the public's help to locate missing 32-year-old man, Luke.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Luke was reported missing this morning (December 3) after leaving the Swallownest area.