Missing man Luke: Search underway to find missing Rotherham man last seen leaving Swallownest

Members of the public are being asked to help with the search to find the missing 32-year-old.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 16:14 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 16:16 GMT
A search is underway to find a missing Rotherham man who was reported missing this morning.

Luke was reported missing this morning (December 3) after leaving the Swallownest area

Police are asking for the public's help to locate missing 32-year-old man, Luke.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Luke was reported missing this morning (December 3) after leaving the Swallownest area.

"He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark coloured t-shirt, a dark green Adidas jacket with black stripes down the sleeves and dark trainers. "If you can help, please get in touch, online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 423 of December 3."

