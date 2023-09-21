News you can trust since 1887
Princess Anne: Sheffield dairy farm Our Cow Molly welcomes Princess Royal to show off net zero efforts

HRH was only booked to stay for an hour, but enjoyed herself so much she went over time.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:22 BST
The cows at a Sheffield dairy farm had a royal visit yesterday when Princess Anne paid a visit.

HRH The Princess Royal stopped by Our Cow Molly after arriving in the Steel City on September 20 to hear about the Dungworth farm's efforts to reach net zero.

The beloved Sheffield dairy farm, which opened in 1947 and is a hit day out with families who want to taste the freshest ice cream, has been working to use their cow's own methane gas to curb their carbon footprint.

Princess Anne visited Sheffield dairy farm Our Cow Molly on September 20, 2023, on a flying visit.Princess Anne visited Sheffield dairy farm Our Cow Molly on September 20, 2023, on a flying visit.
Eddie Andrews, director of Our Cow Molly, said: "We are trying to drum up a bit more discussion about farm energy, and she was fascinated by what we were doing. She was meant to come for an hour but ended up staying nearer an hour and a half.

"If the government supported every farm in the country to create energy on the farm, there would be enough to heat a quarter of all homes in the UK. Methane gas has a bad reputation, but it's on the farm, and you can use it instead of fossil fuels.

HRH The Princess Royal reportedly was only booked to stay at Our Cow Molly, was was so interested she went over time and stayed 90 minutes.HRH The Princess Royal reportedly was only booked to stay at Our Cow Molly, was was so interested she went over time and stayed 90 minutes.
"Hopefully, having the Princess Royal's voice added to this will make a real difference."

David Hall, NFU North Regional Director, said: “The work that Eddie has done on his journey to net zero with Our Cow Molly is a credit to him and his family, and it was a great opportunity to show this to HRH The Princess Royal as part of the visit. We hope that other farmers take inspiration from this work and look at how energy can be generated on-farm.”

