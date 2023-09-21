HRH was only booked to stay for an hour, but enjoyed herself so much she went over time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cows at a Sheffield dairy farm had a royal visit yesterday when Princess Anne paid a visit.

HRH The Princess Royal stopped by Our Cow Molly after arriving in the Steel City on September 20 to hear about the Dungworth farm's efforts to reach net zero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beloved Sheffield dairy farm, which opened in 1947 and is a hit day out with families who want to taste the freshest ice cream, has been working to use their cow's own methane gas to curb their carbon footprint.

Princess Anne visited Sheffield dairy farm Our Cow Molly on September 20, 2023, on a flying visit.

Eddie Andrews, director of Our Cow Molly, said: "We are trying to drum up a bit more discussion about farm energy, and she was fascinated by what we were doing. She was meant to come for an hour but ended up staying nearer an hour and a half.

"If the government supported every farm in the country to create energy on the farm, there would be enough to heat a quarter of all homes in the UK. Methane gas has a bad reputation, but it's on the farm, and you can use it instead of fossil fuels.

HRH The Princess Royal reportedly was only booked to stay at Our Cow Molly, was was so interested she went over time and stayed 90 minutes.

"Hopefully, having the Princess Royal's voice added to this will make a real difference."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad