Best farm shops near Sheffield, as recommended by readers, including Cannon Hall, Parkside and Liberty Foods

Sheffield is surrounded by beautiful countryside and there are some great farms in and around the city.
By Robert Cumber
Published 9th Jun 2023, 05:10 BST

A number have their own farm shops where you can buy produce grown and reared there direct from the farmers. In many cases, there’s also a chance to meet the animals, see the produce being grown and learn more about the food we eat. And it makes a much better family day out than a trip to the supermarket.

We asked The Star’s readers to name their favourite farm shops near them and there were lots of great recommendations. Here are some of the best.

These are some of the best farm shops in Sheffield, according to readers of The Star

Cannon Hall Farm Shop, on Bark House Lane, in Cawthorne, Barnsley, was a popular choice with readers, including Carol Ann Tingle, who said: "The food is fabulous, it’s won awards, you won’t get one better!" Its website describes how it is well-stocked with produce including meat and baked goods, with an onsite bakery producing bread and pies, and its restaurant chefs preparing a range of ready meals, priced three for £14.

Parkside Farm Shop, located on Sheffield Road, in Hoyland, Barnsley, just off junction 36 of the M1, is a family-run business. It is open seven days a week and sells a range of meats and other provisions. It got a number of votes, with Jayne Tolan calling it 'a fab butchers'.

Border View Farm Shop, on Rod Moor Road, Dronfield, was another popular choice. Richard Price wrote that the 'butchery is fab and Cow Shed Cafe is awesome'. All the meat is reared on the farm, which is home to cattle, sheep, pigs, hens and cocks. It also sells produce including cheeses, jams, pickles and preserves, fruit and veg, freshly made bread and home-made pies.

