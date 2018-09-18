Probe into death on railway near Doncaster

An investigation is under way into a death on the railway near Doncaster last night.

Train company London North Eastern Railway tweeted details about the death last night to warn passengers to expect delays.

CRIME: Murder victim’s mum pleads for justice as Sheffield man wanted over killing remains on the run

The firm said: “With great sadness we have to report a person has been struck by a train in the Doncaster area. “Services will be delayed and may be amended or cancelled whilst the emergency services deal with this tragedy.”

POLICE: Sheffield man fighting for life after car plunges off bypass onto road below

No other details have yet been released.

APPEAL: Gunman still at large after drive-by shooting of Sheffield boy, 16

Services are operating as normal this morning.