Gunman still at large after drive-by shooting of Sheffield boy, 16

A gunman who shot a 16-year-old boy in a Sheffield street has not yet been traced.

The attacker opened fire at the teenage boy in Manor Oaks Place, Wybourn, at around 10.10pm on Thursday.

Manor Oaks Place in Wybourn was cordoned off after a 16-year-old boy was shot

South Yorkshire Police said the teenage victim was walking along the road when a motorbike pulled up alongside him, followed by a red car.

A passenger in the car got out, opened fire and then got back into the vehicle as it drove off from the scene.

The teenage boy injured in the gun attack was hit in his hand and thigh and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives are treating the shooting as a targeted attack.

It is not being linked to any other incidents.

The teenage victim is one of the youngest victims of gun crime recorded in Sheffield.

The gun attack came came just three months after a 17-year-old boy was left fighting for life after he was shot in Nodder Road, Woodthorpe, close to the junction with Hastilar Road South in June.

In 2007, Jonathan Matondo, 16, was shot dead in a feud between the rival S3 and S4 gangs which operated in Burngreave and Pitsmoor at that time.

Jonathan, who was a member of the S3 gang, was shot in his head on the Nottingham Cliff recreation ground close to his home on Verdon Street, Burngreave.

A man charged with the murder was found not guilty after two trials.

The following year, in July 2008, 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub was shot dead at a barber's on Spital Street, Burngreave, after the S3 postcode gang imploded.

Nigel Junior Ramsey - known on the streets as 'The General' - ran the younger members of the S3 gang and ordered the assassination of Tarek, from Wincobank.

Some S3 members had blamed Tarek for passing information that led to the near-fatal stabbing of another gang member.

Ramsey, of Andover Street, Burngreave; his younger brother Denzil Ramsey, of the same address, their 17-year-old next door neighbour Levan Menzies and a friend, Michael Chattoo, of Daniel Hill Street, Upperthorpe, were found guilty of murder and jailed for a total of 110 years between them.

Anyone with information about last week's shooting should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.