Murder victim’s mum pleads for justice as Sheffield man wanted over killing remains on the run

The mum of a murder victim has pleaded for ‘justice’ for her son two months to the day that he was killed - while a Sheffield man wanted over the death remains on the run.

Shaun Lyall, aged 47, was found dead at a house on Sidney Street in Cleethorpes, Tuesday, on July 17 after he was brutally attacked.

Have you seen Abdi Ali?

Detectives believe Sheffield man Abdi Ali, 28, could hold vital information about the murder but he has gone to ground to evade arrest.

Ali, described by detectives as a ‘significant suspect’ and ‘dangerous,’ spent most of his life in Sheffield after moving from Somali when he was a child, but he was living in Cleepthorpes at the time of Mr Lyall’s death.

Drug user Ali, who is known as ‘Madman,’ ‘Madders’ and ‘Gulaid,’ has a gold front tooth but detectives believe he may have removed it or covered it in a bid to disguise himself.

Shaun Lyall's mum and sister at a press conference on the two-month anniversary of his murder

He has links to Pitsmoor and Shirecliffe in Sheffield.

CCTV footage has been released showing him in Grimsby on the day of the murder

Mr Lyall’s grieving mum, Serena Lyall, used the two month anniversary of her son’s death to urge those with information on Ali’s whereabouts to come forward.

She said: "Shaun was my first born and only son. Like all my children he was the light of my life.

"Shaun was funny, witty and intelligent. We always had a laugh together.

"He loved playing the guitar and was always reading. He had so much knowledge about everything, even space and the stars.

"Two months ago today Shaun was taken from me in the most tragic way. Something I never imagined would happen.

"A nightmare that I have to live with every day. Not only has Shaun been taken from his family but also his loyal friends and everyone who loved him.

"I will never be able to talk with him again, never see his smile or hear his laughter.

"I know for the past few years Shaun chose a different path. But he was still Shaun. Always cheerful and pleasant, always had time for people.”

She added: “No matter what age he was nor what he did, he will always be my son and I loved him whatever he chose. Shaun did not deserve what happened to him.

"Please help the police find the person responsible for taking Shaun away from us and help us get justice."

A £5,000 Crimestoppers reward is available for information which helps detectives find Ali.

Call 0800 555 111 of the police incident room on 01482 630699.