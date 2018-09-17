Sheffield man fighting for life after car plunges off bypass onto road below 

A Sheffield man is fighting for life today after his car car plunged off the Dronfield Bypass onto the road below.

The 21-year-old was travelling along the A61 to his home in Sheffield when his silver Seat Ibiza left the road and dropped over 30ft onto Gosforth Drive below.

The alarm was raised when a motorist travelling behind the Seat saw the car leave the road and plunge down an embankment.

He alerted emergency services to the incident and has been praised for saving the Seat driver’s life.

Now, friends of the Seat driver want to trace the Good Samaritan to thank him for his actions.

A friend said: “Nobody knows who he was but he was travelling behind my friend, saw what happened, pulled up, ran over to him and called for help.

“If it was not for him doing that he would not be with us.”

“We want to say thank you.”

The bypass was closed between Whittington Moor and the Bowshaw roundabout for a number of hours while collision investigation work was carried out.

Police, paramedics and firefighters all attended the incident.

The casualty was released from his car by firefighters before being taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The man who helped the car crash victim should call Matt on 07473781570.