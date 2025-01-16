Praise for Good Samaritans who helped rescue man from freezing Rotherham canal
The rescue took place in the Forge Island area of Rotherham town centre just before 2pm on Friday, January 10, 2025, when the county was in the middle of a deep freeze, with temperatures plummeting to below zero.
An off-duty PCSO (Police Community Support Officer) stumbled upon the incident after hearing shouting.
“After following the shouts for help, she found a group of people hanging onto a man who had fallen from his bicycle and into the freezing canal water.
“Our PSCO hung onto the man with other Good Samaritans until help from the emergency services arrived.
“Those involved that helped left the area as officers arrived and we’re keen to track them down to say thank you,” a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today (Thursday, January 16, 2025).
They added: “The man was taken to hospital by ambulance and is recovering well, but it has not gone unnoticed that without the help of those there, the outcome could have been very different.”
If you believe you can help police, please contact the force online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 424 of January 10, 2025.
