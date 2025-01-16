Infirmary Road: Car and tram involved in crash on busy Sheffield road causing delays in the area

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:26 GMT
This was the scene on a busy Sheffield road after a crash involving a car and a tram today.

The collision took place on Infirmary Road at around 10.10am this morning (Thursday, January 16, 2025).

Firefighters were called to the scene.

The collision took place on Infirmary Road at around 10.10am this morning (Thursday, January 16, 2025) | Andrew Smith

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Central station firefighters were called to Langsett Road, Sheffield, at 10.16am today to reports of a road traffic collision.

“On arrival crews stabilised one vehicle that had come into contact with a tram. They left scene at 10.33am.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 10.07am this morning (Thursday 16 January) to report a collision between a car and tram on Infirmary Road, Sheffield.

“An ambulance and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

The vehicle following the crashThe vehicle following the crash
The vehicle following the crash | Andrew Smith

Eye-witness Andrew Smith said of the crash: “Basically the car was turning in to a road, and had not seen the tram.

“The person in the car was okay, just in shock.”

The road was partially blocked and trams stopped running, causing traffic delays in the area, following the crash.

The disruption has now been cleared, however.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.

