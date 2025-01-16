Sheffield United fan jailed after pushing man onto railway tracks and knocking another out
38-year-old Lewis Clifford carried out the attack at Retford railway station, having returned from an away football game between Tottenham and Sheffield United.
Clifford was wearing a Sheffield United football shirt, and three members of the public at the station engaged Clifford in ‘banter’ over the shirt.
Describing what happened next, a spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “This became heated and an argument started. Clifford struck one of the victims to the head, knocking him onto the live tracks.
“As he tried to get off the tracks, a high-speed train passed through on the line only a few metres behind him.
“He then punched one of the other victims in the head, before punching the third man to the floor.
“The man hit his head on a metal post and appeared to fall unconscious.
“Clifford then ran over and stamped on the back of the man’s head whilst he was lying face down on the platform.
“Clifford then left the station with his family and headed into Retford.”
The defendant was identified after BTP launched a CCTV appeal, and he was subsequently charged with grievious bodily harm, which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.
Clifford, of Whitwell Common, Worksop, was sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 and he received a sentence of eight months’ imprisonment, along with a six-year Football Banning Order.
Representing him in court, Bradley Maw, said the initial 40 minutes of football-related banter became “more snide and less friendly” and Clifford was goaded by five men who were “extraordinarily drunk” after downing 10-12 pints each.
He said Clifford was initially the peacemaker but his first victim threatened to stab him and he “completely lost his temper.”
But he wasn’t prosecuted for punching that man onto the tracks because police didn’t submit the charge in time, prosecutor Andrew Conboy said.
Mr Maw said the assault lasted 20 seconds and the other individuals acted in an aggressive manner while Clifford was sober.
He said the father-of-four deserved full credit for pleading guilty and has no criminal convictions since 2011.
Speaking after Clifford was jailed, investigating officer DC Lee Walker said: “I am pleased with the result in this case.
“Clifford acted recklessly and violently and was lucky his actions did not result in any deaths.
“The prison sentence and banning order should serve as a reminder to anyone, football fan or not, that would act with violence towards others on the railway network that their actions will not be tolerated.”