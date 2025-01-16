Westfield: Police issue update in investigation into alleged animal cruelty in Sheffield suburb

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 10:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Sheffield have issued an update into an investigation launched following reports of a man posting videos online showing him attacking cats.

The suspect, described as a 28-year-old Sheffield man, was arrested by police on Monday (January 13, 2025), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed on Tuesday.

The force said the arrest came after reports of alleged animal cruelty in the Westfield area of Sheffield on Thursday last week (January 9, 2025).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
South Yorkshire Police has today (Thursday, January 16, 2025) responded to questions over whether the suspect has been charged in connection with the animal cruelty allegations and if he remains in police custodySouth Yorkshire Police has today (Thursday, January 16, 2025) responded to questions over whether the suspect has been charged in connection with the animal cruelty allegations and if he remains in police custody
South Yorkshire Police has today (Thursday, January 16, 2025) responded to questions over whether the suspect has been charged in connection with the animal cruelty allegations and if he remains in police custody | 3rd party

South Yorkshire Police has today (Thursday, January 16, 2025) responded to questions over whether the suspect has been charged in connection with the animal cruelty allegations and if he remains in police custody.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

The force spokesperson confirmed that the suspect ‘remains under investigation for animal cruelty at this time,’ adding that he has been released on police bail.

Anyone wishing to report a crime should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceWestfield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice