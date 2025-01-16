Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Sheffield have issued an update into an investigation launched following reports of a man posting videos online showing him attacking cats.

The suspect, described as a 28-year-old Sheffield man, was arrested by police on Monday (January 13, 2025), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed on Tuesday.

The force said the arrest came after reports of alleged animal cruelty in the Westfield area of Sheffield on Thursday last week (January 9, 2025).

South Yorkshire Police has today (Thursday, January 16, 2025) responded to questions over whether the suspect has been charged in connection with the animal cruelty allegations and if he remains in police custody | 3rd party

The force spokesperson confirmed that the suspect ‘remains under investigation for animal cruelty at this time,’ adding that he has been released on police bail.

Anyone wishing to report a crime should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.