Pollard Crescent: Concerns grow for welfare of missing elderly man last seen in Sheffield suburb
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly man, who was last seen in a Sheffield suburb.
83-year-old Anthony was last seen at 9.30am today (Friday, March 8, 2024) on Pollard Crescent in the Southey Green area of the city.
Launching a public appeal this afternoon, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He is described as a white man with short, white hair and is believed to be wearing navy trousers, a navy zip-up fleece and a green jacket.
"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Anthony's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
"Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?"
Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
Please quote incident number 446 of March 8, 2024 when you get in touch.
You can access the force's online portal here: https://orlo.uk/JZPzY