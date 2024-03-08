Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly man, who was last seen in a Sheffield suburb.

83-year-old Anthony was last seen at 9.30am today (Friday, March 8, 2024) on Pollard Crescent in the Southey Green area of the city.

83-year-old Anthony was last seen at 9.30am today (Friday, March 8, 2024) on Pollard Crescent in the Southey Green area of the city

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching a public appeal this afternoon, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He is described as a white man with short, white hair and is believed to be wearing navy trousers, a navy zip-up fleece and a green jacket.

"It is believed that he may be driving a bronze Ford Fiesta.

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Anthony's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Read More Vikinglea Road fire Sheffield: Four fire crews battle Sheffield house blaze in early hours

"Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?"

Read More South Yorkshire roads chief issues plea after three killer drivers jailed in two weeks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 446 of March 8, 2024 when you get in touch.