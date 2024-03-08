Vikinglea Road fire Sheffield: Four fire crews battle Sheffield house blaze in early hours
Firefighters spend two hours battling a house fire on a Sheffield estate, into the early hours of this morning.
Four fire engines were sent to fight the blaze, which had broken out in the roof of the property on Vikinglea Road, near Manor.
After arriving at the scene at around 11.40pm, the crews turned hosereels on the property to put the flames out. They finally left the street at just after 2am.
Crews from the city's Parkway, Central and Birley fire stations were dispatched to the incident.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement today: "The fire was accidental and was in the roof area. There were no casualties."
It was one of three fires in the city which firecrews dealt with last night.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 9.15pm on Daresbury Place, near Newfield Green. Two fire crews from Central station attended the incident. They left at 9.40pm.
And firefighters from Central and Parkway stations were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 11.05pm on Queens Road, Highfield, spending 25 minutes on the scene