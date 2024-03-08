Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three people have been arrested in connection with a Sheffield stabbing, which left a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The incident, which was described as a 'horrific event' by a senior officer, took place at property on Shirecliffe Road, Shirecliffe on the morning of Monday, March 4, 2024, with police called in connection with the incident at 6.18am.

A cordon was put in place, following the stabbing at a property on Shirecliffe Road in Sheffield. Photo: Ollie Potts

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the incident. He was subsequently taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been released.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries have been conducted since the incident, and three males aged 17, 36 and 45 were arrested on suspicion of affray. They have since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries."

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, including dash cam or doorbell footage, to come forward.

Investigating Officer Simon Paterson, officer in charge of the investigation, said: “We are currently carrying out enquiries to work out the circumstances of this incident, and I ask that anyone who might have any information to please pass this onto police.

“No matter how small, the information you have might be exactly what we are looking for and could possibly lead to us finding who was responsible.

“This was a horrific event that led to a 17-year-old boy suffering serious injuries, and I want to assure the public that we are doing everything we can to find out exactly what happened on Monday morning.”

If you believe you can help, you can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Please quote incident number 76 of March 4, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.