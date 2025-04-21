Winn Gardens Middlewood: Designs drawn up for new youth centre on site of former Sheffield tower block

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 21st Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Pictures show how a new youth club planned for Sheffield could look, under plans to build it on the site of a former tower block.

The artists impression is part of plans which have been submitted for Sheffield Council, as part of proposals to create a new youth centre on the site of a former block of high rise flats near Hillsborough.

Planning agents Corstorphine and Wright included the picture as part of a document showing their plans for a new modular building that could be put in place as part of a nationwide project which the Youth Investment Fund is running in a bid to improve the existing youth provisions across 28 sites in the country.

Pictures show an artists impression of what a new youth centre at Winn Gardens, Middlewood, Sheffield could look like if it is granted planning permission. Photo: Corstorphine & Wright
Pictures show an artists impression of what a new youth centre at Winn Gardens, Middlewood, Sheffield could look like if it is granted planning permission. Photo: Corstorphine & Wright | Corstorphine & Wright

The site is located on the corner of Winn Gardens and Winn Grove in Middlewood, and land which they says is currently an unused, grass area of land with trees along the boundary.

The main hall would be able to be divided into two smaller halls with each having access to an patio outside. The remaining green space will be left for residents to use.

The report adds: “The building is intended primarily for youth groups, however facilities have been provided to support other community groups. “

Meanwhile, a planning and design statement which forms another part of the plans, stated: “The site is currently occupied by open greenspace across the majority of the site, with some trees to the north of the site and lined on its southeastern boundary, a small seating area at the southern corner, and a small service building surrounded by shrubbery at the western corner.

“The site is the former location of the Winn Gardens tower block, which was demolished in 2004 and subsequently restored to its current form. “

The Winn Gardens tower was a 13 storey residential block.

The report says Sheffield Council is making the application as part of its youth strategy, which is says aims to commit Sheffield to providing an outstanding youth offer outside of formal education, including investment in youth facilities across the city to make them feel safe, and with the right equipment to meet young Sheffielders’ expectations of modern, contemporary, welcoming spaces.

The scheme is currently going through the planning process and needs planning permission before it can go ahead.

