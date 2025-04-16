Council plans £2.9m investment in social housing kitchens over next four years in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Council aims to spend £2.9 million on supplying kitchens for installation in its social housing estate over the next four years.

The council’s Housing Policy Committee is being asked to approve “the commissioning of the supply of kitchens for installation into the council’s social housing estate for a period of four years, with an estimated value of up to £2,900,000.”

A report published ahead of next week’s meeting (April 24) states that the current contract for the provision of kitchens ends this month, and a re-procurement is now required.

The council is responsible for the ongoing repair and maintenance of kitchens within its social housing stock.

The report says: “A kitchen supply contract is essential for the council’s Housing Repairs and Maintenance Service to ensure the efficient, cost-effective, and timely delivery of quality services to residents.”

The contract will cover the supply of kitchen components, including:

Cabinets: Wall-mounted and base units for storing cookware, utensils, and pantry items;

Drawers: Organised spaces for cutlery and miscellaneous items;

Shelving: Open or closed shelving for displaying or storing items like dishes and spices;

Work surfaces and countertops: Essential for food preparation;

Plinths, end panels, cupboard door hinges, handles, etc.

The contract does not include elements such as sinks, taps, extractor hoods, or electrical appliances. These will be sourced through separate contracts or are the responsibility of tenants to provide.

The proposed contract will be for supply only — installation and repairs will be carried out by the council’s Housing Repairs and Maintenance department.

Further discussion is scheduled for the Housing Policy Committee meeting at 10am on April 24 at Sheffield Town Hall.