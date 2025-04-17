Sheffield Council to implement £3.4m scheme to improve energy efficiency in more than 200 homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield City Council has secured over £3.4 million in funding to improve energy efficiency in more than 200 homes across the city.

The funding, awarded by the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero, will support improvements in approximately 221 properties under the Warm House Local Grant (WH:LG). The council’s housing policy committee is set to discuss plans to deliver the scheme on a first-come, first-served basis, aligned with eligibility criteria.

A report prepared for the meeting highlights that the initiative aims to “reduce carbon emissions, enhance residents’ health and wellbeing, and improve access to affordable warmth.”

“The aspirational goal is to achieve an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of Band C for participating homes,” the report states.

The WH:LG is designed to support two key national objectives:

Fuel Poverty Reduction: Contributing to the statutory target of improving fuel-poor homes to EPC Band C by 2030.

Net Zero & Carbon Reduction: Helping to achieve the Net Zero 2050 target and Carbon Budgets through energy efficiency upgrades and low-carbon heating.

To qualify, households must be based in England and be classified as “low-income,” meeting at least one of the following criteria:

Have a gross annual household income of £36,000 or less.

Reside in an area ranked in the lowest income deciles.

Receive means-tested benefits such as Universal Credit or Housing Benefit.

Additional requirements include having an EPC rating between D and G, and the property must be privately owned—either owner-occupied or privately rented. In the case of rented homes, landlords must qualify for a subsidy exemption.

The housing policy committee will review the full proposal at 10am on Thursday, April 24, at Sheffield Town Hall.