Sheffield Council aims to conduct first major asbestos policy overhaul since 2012

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Council is set to review and update its asbestos management policy across housing stock for the first time in over a decade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housing committee will consider the proposed strategic update at a meeting next week, marking the first comprehensive revision since 2012.

A report prepared ahead of the meeting explains that asbestos is the common name for a group of naturally occurring fibrous materials. These were widely used in building and equipment components due to their high tensile strength and resistance to chemical damage and temperatures above 100°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before its use was banned in the UK, it’s estimated that several thousand household products contained asbestos.

Sheffield Council is set to review and update its asbestos management policy across housing stock for the first time in over a decade.

Although the council has maintained an asbestos policy since 2009—and has updated it annually to remain compliant with regulations—“a strategic update to the whole asbestos policy has not been conducted since 2012.”

The aim of the update is to clarify responsibilities for tenants, contractors, and staff regarding asbestos management.

Among the proposed changes is a section outlining the legislative background and broader regulatory context of asbestos management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another key revision would shorten the existing five-year plan to a four-year plan, aiming to improve operational efficiency and planning.

Addressing asbestos risks remains a public health priority. It’s currently estimated that asbestos-related deaths in the UK range between 2,500 and 3,000 per year.

The main diseases linked to asbestos fibre inhalation include asbestosis (scarring of lung tissue), cancers such as mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, and diffuse pleural thickening—a non-malignant disease affecting the lining of the lungs.

The council’s housing policy committee will discuss the matter at 10am next Thursday (April 24) at Sheffield Town Hall.