A protest to ‘reclaim Sheffield from the far-left’ has been organised by UKIP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UKIP’s height of popularity peaked around a decade ago with Nigel Farage at the helm.

A single issue party, they were focused on separating Britain from the European Union, a campaign which eventually succeeded when a former Conservative government under David Cameron’s leadership hosted the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, following this, and the departure of Farage, the party began to fade into obscurity.

A counter protest against UKIP’s ‘mass deportation’ tour is being planned outside Sheffield Cathedral. Pictured: Protests against racism outside Rotherham Council’s headquarters earlier this year. | NW

Farage went on to found the rival Brexit party, now Reform.

Now though, new leader Nick Tenconi has attempted to reinvigorate the party with a focus on more extreme nationalism.

They propose a five-year freeze on all immigration and ‘the complete rejection of wokeness, trans-Ideology and to stop the persistent attack of the family unit’.

As part of this, they have been hosting rallies in cities across the country in a ‘mass deportations’ tour, with Sheffield now being targeted on November 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To combat this, the Sheffield Communities against Racism and Fascism (SCARF) - who were founded after riots like those outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers last year - are planning a counterprotest.

They want to show that Sheffield is unified, coming together against Tenconi’s more radical party.

SCARF spokesman Andrew Scarsdale said “UKIP have nothing to offer Sheffield, they are simply a roadshow of hate. We know that the people of Sheffield will reject their message.”

At a party conference in October, Tenconi said that he would ‘deploy the military in Britain to round up and deport the Islamists, illegals and the communists’ in a message that supporters have described as a modern crusade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have also proposed to repeal the 2013 act that permits gay marriage, hold a referendum on reinstating the death penalty and ‘prioritise funding and promotion of Christianity’ as they put ‘Christianity back into the heat of government’.

Sheffield Christians against Nationalism added: “Nick Tenconi and UKIP are attempting to sow religious hatred between Christians and Muslims in our communities. We will not let that happen. We must come together to resist their hate.”

Counter protesters will meet outside Sheffield Cathedral at 12.30pm.