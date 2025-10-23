A group are planning to take to the streets as they demand safety for women who face violence and sexual abuse at night.

The Reclaim the Night movement began in Yorkshire back in the 1970s, as women in Leeds organised marches following the horrendous crimes committed by the Yorkshire Ripper.

They protested against the notion that women should remain inside at night, while men carried on as usual, and the movement has continued to push for women’s rights to be safe no matter the time of the day.

Now, Sheffield Women’s Collective have organised a Reclaim the Night march to oppose gender-based violence and harassment, and stand up for the right for everyone to walk home safely at night.

A Reclaim The Night march in Sheffield | Picture: Andrew Roe

An organiser said: “The march is open to people of all genders, and we welcome the trans, non-binary, and genderqueer community to join us. We stand in solidarity with all those who experience domestic, sexual, gendered, and state violence in their daily lives.

“We oppose the weaponisation of men’s violence against women and girls by far-right groups and politicians, who use it to push a racist, anti-migrant, and anti-trans agenda. In the UK, violence against women and girls is overwhelmingly perpetrated by white men - not by the communities often scapegoated.”

The group will meet on November 15, at 7pm at the entrance of Endcliffe Park, by Hunter’s Bar roundabout, for a safety meeting.

The march will begin at 7.30pm and proceed along Ecclesall Road to Devonshire Green, where speeches will follow from around 9pm.

Stewards and security will be present to support the march.

“Today, Reclaim the Night continues across the UK as a feminist protest against sexual violence, street harassment, and victim-blaming,” organisers added.

“It is a reminder that safety at night is not a privilege, it is a right.

“For women and people of marginalised genders, walking through the city can often feel exclusionary and dangerous, especially after dark. It is unacceptable that we must change our behaviour or stay indoors in response to men’s violence and intimidation.

“We are marching to reclaim public space and to challenge the culture of victim-blaming. Everyone deserves to move freely through our city without fear, regardless of the time of day, where they are, what they are wearing, or how they present.

“Together, we will demand change. Together, we will reclaim the night.”