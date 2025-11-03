A Sheffield road is still waiting to be resurfaced eight years after a tree protest.

A “new design approach” has been developed for Dunkeld Road in Ecclesall but no date for the works has been given.

Residents have previously claimed the long wait for resurfacing was 'punishment' for a protest they staged following the felling of a tree on January 17, 2017.

Coun Barbara Masters, front, with Dunkeld Road residents protesting at the long wait for resurfacing in January 2023. | other

It was one of a number of protests across the city in response to Sheffield Council’s plans to remove and replace 17,500 street trees.

Last year local councillor Barbara Masters said she believed work on Dunkeld Road would finally be completed in 2024 or "definitely" by spring 2025.

A spokesperson for Amey, the city council’s private sector roads contractor, said: “Following the consultation with residents on Dunkeld Road, a series of meetings have been held with key partners to discuss the feedback.

“After taking on board these comments, a new design approach for Dunkeld Road has been developed and we will be communicating this directly with residents shortly.”

In 2023, a report by Sir Mark Lowcock into the street tree scandal saw Sheffield City Council apologise for plans to remove and replace 17,500 street trees over 25 years.