Sheffield council leader says “There is no place for racism in our city”

Chair of Sheffield Race Equality Partnership Fatima Khan-Shah and Sheffield City Council leader Coun Tom Hunt, pictured when she was appointed in May 2024. Picture: Sheffield City Council

The leader of Sheffield City Council has stated “there is no place for racism in our city”.

Council leader Coun Tom Hunt made a statement at the start of the latest full council meeting (October 1), in response to concerns expressed following recent anti-migration protests.

He referred to a statement that has been issued by the Race Equality Partnership for Sheffield.

Coun Hunt said that he was proud to sign it on behalf of the council alongside other leaders in the council administration and major institutions such as South Yorkshire Police, the city universities and Voluntary Action Sheffield.

Coun Hunt thanked Race Equality Partnership chair Fatima Khan-Shah for her leadership.

He told the meeting at Sheffield Town Hall: “Let us be clear – and say with one voice – there is no place for racism in our city.

Tolerant

“We all have a duty to call out and oppose racism wherever and whenever it is found and we should all commit to redouble our efforts to ensure that Sheffield remains a welcoming, inclusive, tolerant city.

“Our diversity is our strength.

“I know that lots of people are concerned right now – fearful, intimidated, scared to be out at night. This cannot stand.

“I agree with the Prime Minister’s words yesterday that free speech is a British value but if you incite racial violence and hatred that’s not expressing concern, it’s criminal.

“If you paint racist graffiti that’s not pride – that’s racism. And if you say or imply that people cannot be English or British because of the colour of their skin, that mixed heritage families owe you an explanation and that people who have lived here for generations should be deported we will fight you with everything we have.

“He speaks for all of us,” added Coun Hunt, who said that Sheffield has a “deep history of migration and providing welcome to people who have come to make this city their home.

“People who come to work in our steel industry, our NHS, our care homes, our schools – entrepreneurs, innovators, creators, all playing their part.

Divide

“All Sheffielders. All making our city a more inclusive, tolerant, richer city. ”

Coun Hunt said that 2027 marks the 20th anniversary of Sheffield becoming the UK’s first City of Sanctuary, coming together to create a city that is welcoming for all.

“As we welcome people to our great city, we should all oppose those who seek to divide us, those who seek to turn communities against each other, those who reject our tolerance and inclusivity.”

He said the council needs to promote unity over division and call on people to stand together in solidarity with neighbours.

Coun Minesh Parekh asked what the council could do locally to reassure people who are worried.

Coun Hunt responded that the council has taken a series of actions following the publication of the city’s Race Equality Commission report in July 2022.

These have included work with schools, setting up a new business advisory board and cultural programmes. Young people have been working with the police to review stop and search policies.

He said these are “diligent and patient steps we need to take” alongside Sheffielders and said that the council will continue to call out racism.

Coun Hunt said it was important that all councillors now send that message into communities “so that the people of this city know there is no place for racism in this city”.