Sheffield Council has unleashed a new type of camera on the city’s motorists, with the first fines expected to appear soon.

The authority has confirmed cameras have now been put into operation which will mean drivers who stop within marked yellow ‘box junctions’, or make illegal turns, will be hit in the pocket.

New cameras have been bought in at Queens Road and Hoyle Street. Photo: David Kessen, National World | national World

Officials say they have brought the cameras in to tackle congestion hot spots in the city .

The first two were turned on on Wednesday, one at the junction of Queens Road and Myrtle Road; and the other on Hoyle Street, where the tram tracks cross the ring road near Shalesmoor roundabout.

For the first six months of the project, only a warning notice will be issued for a first offence. However, if someone is seen offending on several occasions then a fine of £70 will be issued.

The oouncil was granted the enforcement powers back in January 2023, but has only now started to act on them. The authority says it brings Sheffield in line with London, which has long held such powers which is says helps tackle congestion by keeping traffic moving.

A traffic enforcement camera sign near Queen's Road, Sheffield. Photo: National World | National World

Officials say the new cameras will monitor vehicles making illegal turns at Queens Road and those blocking the yellow box at Hoyle Street when they don’t have a clear exit, which they say causes unnecessary congestion and blocks the road for other users.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chairman of the council’s Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield Council said: “These enforcement powers aren’t new, it is something South Yorkshire Police have had the power to do in accordance with the Highway Code.

“However, we have now taken them on as part of our plan to keep traffic moving as much as possible within the city, tackle congestion and improve air quality.

The box junction between Queens Road and Myrtle Road. Photo: National World | National World

“Our Transport Vision for this city is a fantastic plan to achieve this, while at the same time making public transport an attractive and reliable choice.

“It will give people the option to walk, wheel or cycle around as well as use their vehicle should they choose to and speed up journey times for everyone. It is estimated that that congestion costs the UK economy £30.8 billion a year and it’s a problem that we as a council are determined to tackle head on.”

The council says any motorist seen stopping within the yellow box at Hoyle Street without a clear exit or making an illegal turn at Queens Road will be spotted by the cameras.

Officials will review the images and decide if a penalty charge notice needs to be issued.

They say Queens Road and Myrtle Road junction and the yellow box on Hoyle Street were chosen because they think they will help to tackle congestion, improve the area and reduce collisions.

They also believe enforcement at the two locations will help improve journey times for all, including speeding up public transport.

Under the Highway Code if you drive into yellow box junction you must immediately exit it, and keep it clear.