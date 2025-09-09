A Sheffield councillor has slammed parking firms for blocking homes on brownfield sites - and promised to “relentlessly pursue” those who break the rules.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said a crackdown was underway to tackle “illegal car parks” operating without planning permission.

Such car parks were a barrier to development on brownfield sites “when we are working hard as a city to provide more homes,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Ben Miskell said Bank Park's Ecclesall Road site was "unacceptable" and the city council had ordered it to close. | scc

And he called out the “deep hypocrisy” of operators who dodged regulations while hammering motorists with demands for £100 for breaking car park rules.

He said: “We will relentlessly pursue those who do not stick to the rules. I am astounded by how loose and fast parts of the private car park industry are prepared to play with planning regulations, when at the same time they are so unforgiving in the application of their fines to drivers. It is deeply hypocritical.

“I would encourage councillors and members of the public to contact us if they believe an unauthorised car park has appeared in their neighbourhood. We will investigate and take appropriate action where necessary.”

The city council has announced plans to develop 14 sites in green belt to meet government housing targets because all the available brownfield sites won’t be enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city council is taking enforcement action against Bank Park over unauthorised car parks on brownfield sites on Ecclesall Road and Sylvester Gardens.

Bank Park was approached for comment.

Coun Miskell added: “Whilst it can sometimes feel like a cat-and-mouse game, it is my view that many car park operators are taking advantage of rules designed to ensure fairness.

“Some unfortunately abuse the system by submitting repeat applications and lodging appeals, despite knowing full well what the rules require.

“Ordinary Sheffield residents building a simple home extension wouldn’t dream of playing the system in such a way.”