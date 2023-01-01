Sheffield South East MP, Clive Betts, has accused Sheffield Council contractor Amey of ‘abandoning’ a number of wards in Sheffield from their operation cleaning up fallen leaves.

In what his office called a “controversial decision”, Mr Betts said Amey, which looks after the city’s streets, decided not to include several Sheffield wards in their clean up operation, four of which fall in his constituency – Beighton, Birley, Woodhouse and Mosborough. He said: “It is well-established that rotting leaves are a hazard to pedestrians and cyclists.

“Amey have claimed that although these areas are not part of their clean-up rota, they will clear pavements if they receive a written complaint. However, in the case of Mosborough Moor they did not deal with the matter even after I wrote to them to complain. They tried to tell me that they had sent a team to deal with the matter, but when I went to visit leaves were still blighting the pavement and proving a nuisance.”

Mr Betts revealed he had been contacted by residents near Mosborough Moor regarding the fallen leaves, who told him they had already contacted Amey, to no avail.

Sheffield MP Clive Betts has accused Amey, who run the Streets Ahead programme, of abandoning a number of parts of the city.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “Amey is proud of our work in Sheffield. Our leaf clearing programme is designed to target areas where there are known drainage issues and higher leaf fall, and we have teams across the city responding to issues once reported. We will continue to work closely with Sheffield City Council to achieve the highest possible standards for the people of Sheffield.”

Amey also revealed they hope to meet with Mr Betts in the new year to discuss his concerns in more detail, having been engaged with the Labour MP on the issue. In a release, Mr Betts’ office said Amey justified their decision to exclude the wards because there are “not enough trees” to warrant them being in the programme.

Mr Betts said: “I would urge any concerned local residents to contact Amey to report instances of a build-up of rotten leaves in their area. If they have not dealt with the matter after seven days they should make a written complaint because the situation is clearly unacceptable. If you live in Sheffield South East please also write to me if Amey do not deal with the matter promptly, and I will chase the complaint on your behalf.”