Sheffield Council adopts Islamophobia definition as part of anti-racism action

Sheffield Labour councillors have welcomed the city council’s adoption of a definition of Islamophobia directed towards Muslims as part of its action to tackle racism.

The full council meeting this month accepted a motion put forward by two Labour councillors on accepting a definition of Islamophobia described by council leader Coun Terry Fox as “the first step to helping deal with the very real nature of Islamophobia”.

The definition was created by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in a report which said: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour councillors say that adopting the definition helps demonstrate the council’s commitment to supporting Muslim communities and to work with them to tackle Islamophobia.

Coun Abdul Khayum, who represents Firth Park on Sheffield City Council, proposed a motion to the council giving a definition of Islamophobia as a type of racism towards Muslims

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coalition Against Islamophobia (CAI) guidelines, which demonstrate how Islamophobia is manifest in practice, were also accepted by councillors.

The issue will now go to the council’s strategy and resources committee for agreement on what action to take. The working definition also aims to help inform the council’s response to this year’s Sheffield Race Equality Commission report, aimed at tackling racism throughout the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motion, put forward by Firth Park Labour councillor Abdul Khayum, and seconded by ward colleague Abtisam Mohamed, says South Yorkshire Police reported a 43 per cent increase in reports of Islamophobic hate crimes in Sheffield in 2021 compared to 2020.

‘Hate hurts’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield city councillor Abtisam Mohamed seconded a motion to the council giving a definition of Islamophobia as a type of racism towards Muslims

It also says the majority of hate crimes targeting Muslims in Sheffield do not reach a resolution by a charge brought, a caution issued or a community-based resolution. Fewer than 15 per cent of hate crimes in 2021 were resolved in those ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Khayum told the meeting: “Islamophobia is a hate crime and hate hurts and no-one should have to tolerate it. It is demonstrated in, and articulated through, speech, writing, behaviours, structures, legislation, or activities which embody hatred, vilification, stereotyping, abuse, discrimination or violence directed at Muslims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council is a major employer and service provider, therefore it is imperative that we have a clear, uniformly-accepted definition of Islamophobia across the organisation.

Sheffield City Council leader Coun Terry Fox welcomed a definition of Islamophobia accepted by the council as "the first step" towards dealing with racism against Muslim communities in the city

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Only then can the many different forms in which it is manifested be recognised, and effective robust strategies be developed to deal with it, whether that be in our employment practice, our service delivery or as part of the work that we do with many of our partners in the city.”

Tasnim Zaki, of the campaign group Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND), said: “MEND is pleased to see that Sheffield Council is taking active steps to promoting a more inclusive city, by setting precedent for other local stakeholders, such as schools, police, corporate and more that Muslim constituents are disproportionately affected and any form of Islamophobia is expressly not tolerated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Identify prejudices’

Council leader Terry Fox said: “This is the first step to helping deal with the very real nature of Islamophobia and helps inform our ongoing work in responding to the Race Equality Commission’s findings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Islamophobia is often misunderstood, ignored and even allowed to take place openly across society. We can’t shy away from that.

“The adoption of a definition will signal to Sheffield’s Muslim communities that there is a willingness to address Islamophobia and I hope it provides a framework to be used to identify prejudices that may be faced locally.”