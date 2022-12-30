A four-year-old girl from Sheffield was delighted to tear open her very own Stagecoach bus seat on Christmas Day following the special delivery from a Sheffield depot.

Four-year-old Ivy finally decided what she wanted for Christmas on December 18 and asked Santa Claus for a bus seat of her own, which even Santa found tough due to the tight deadline. This prompted Ivy’s mum Ellie Clarkson to go into SuperMum mode and get in touch with Stagecoach to ask if they had a spare seat.

By 3pm the next day, Ellie had confirmation from Engineering Manager, Mark Higgins, they had a seat available and it was being reupholstered. With no car, Ellie asked Stagecoach if they could help get the seat to their address, which one of their drivers then delivered in time for Christmas Day. When it arrived, Ellie sent the team a message saying: “This has made my day, thank you all so much. I can’t wait to see Ivy’s face when she opens it!”

Ivy was delighted when she tore open the rather large present and was one very happy little girl, with her very own bus seat. Ellie captured the unwrapping on video and sent it to the team at Stagecoach as a big thank you.

Four-year-old Ivy was delighted to get her own Stagecoach bus seat on Christmas morning.

Mark Higgins, who works for Stagecoach Ecclesfield, said: “It’s not very often we get asked to provide Christmas presents, so when the opportunity arose, the engineering team jumped to it!

“Ivy’s mum was kind enough to send us photos and videos of her opening the present on Christmas day, seeing her smile and laugh made it absolutely worthwhile.”

Ivy was presented with the rather large present in her living room on Christmas Day and it was exactly what she asked for.