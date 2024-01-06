Should Sheffield have a new 40 storey skyscraper? This is what locals believe are the pros and cons of the controversial plan

It would be the highest skyscraper in Sheffield.

But residents in the city are split when it comes to whether they would like to see a proposed 40-storey Kings Tower built on the site of the former Primark near Castle Square.

Under plans that go before Sheffield councillors on Tuesday, the huge tower block would be constructed close to where Angel Street joins High Street, with the current building on the site being demolished to be replaced by 428 flats.

Proposed Kings Tower near Sheffield High Street

The Star went out onto High Street to find out what the people who use that part of the city centre thought of the proposals.

Patrick Watts, from Firth Park, supports the plans. He said: "Yes, go for it." He believes it is progress and that Sheffield needs a building of that size.

Matthew Jordan, of Heanor, in Derbyshire, said: "I think it's a good idea. I think any sort of building structures that go off in Sheffield would actually just bring more money into Sheffield, but also keep the city centre alive. Because that's half the problem. If you build these out of town , then obviously people go out of town. If it's all close at hand, they're more likely to shop local . It'd be good for the centre, I believe."

Paul Rodgers, of Manor Top, said: "It'll provide jobs, They say its for students so I think it'll change the landscape a bit, but I've no issues with it. It's progress, isn't it?"

The planned King's Tower site as it is now

Others were not so keen.

Ian Fontana, from Barnsley, told us: "I think they should build something for the homeless, and people who are living rough on the streets."

Ellen Middleton, of Charnock, said: "It's absolutely ridiculous. We've got enough tall buildings that are empty without building more."

Another man approached us to tell us he thought it was not necessarily a good idea. He said it was in an area of the city centre that had been dying and which had lost the market and many of its community features. He was concerned that it may be unaffordable accommodation.

"Maybe something more community led would be better for this area," he added.

Sheffield Council’s planning committee will discuss the application next Tuesday (January 9) at the town hall.

Others have shared their views with us on the Star's Facebook page.

Damien Hodges said: "Good. About time Sheffield became a modern city with tall buildings. Encouraging people to live in the city centre that has the knock on effect of helping the city economy grow. Sheffield's been lagging way behind other cities for too long."

Others were not so supportive.

Michael Peacock said: "And remember they knocked all the high-rise blocks down on Norfolk park and other areas because people did not want to live there."

Kay Chandler said: "It's like a blot on the landscape. All those lovely old buildings then you see that."