Plans have been drawn up to try to save an iconic landmark Sheffield church, amid fears its current state could leave someone seriously injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Catherine of Siena Church on Richmond Road was built in 1959 to designs by Sir Basil Spence, architect of Coventry Cathedral, and has been a listed building since 1997.

A plan has been drawn up to save the 'iconic' St Catherine of Siena Church, on Richmond Road, Sheffield. Photo: Google | Google

But now there are concerns about its future because of deterioration of the building, which has been included in the Heritage At Risk Register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans which could save the building have been drawn up and sent to Sheffield Council to to try to get planning permission.

A report by Smith and Roper Architects and Surveyors outlines plans to fix the roof, amid concerns that if it is not repaired, the church will fall into ‘irreversible ruin’.

They state: “It is feared that without appropriate and timely intervention on the fabric of the church; this structure may fall into irreversible ruin or lead to serious injury of the users of the space. The church is presently on the Heritage at Risk Register.”

Their report, accompanying a planning application, warns that the roof of the church has been an ongoing problem for its users since the completion of the building some 63 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The problem now leaves pools of water inside which affect the church activities.

The church is currently trying to obtain a Heritage at Risk Capital Fund grant to pay for repairs, which is a scheme run by English Heritage, and has applied to Sheffield Council for planning permission for the replacement of the roof over the nave and chancel and intermediary clerestory windows .

They are looking at the possibility of using new, more modern materials in place of the original copper that was used in the 1950s when it was built, which has been discussed with church leaders.

But they are looking to keep the same general appearance.

The report adds: “The replacement of the copper roofs and clerestory of St Catherine of Siena will allow this church to made full use of for many years to come with more robust detailing to protect the significances and increase the longevity of the building fabric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will ensure that this iconic Basil Spence church will remain a treasured part of Sheffield’s built landscape and will serve the community for generations to come.”