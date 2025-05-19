Our classrooms have changed pretty radically in Sheffield over the years, and we have dug out a selection of pictures to show just how things have altered.

Our gallery below shows scenes from Sheffield’s classrooms dating back from the 60s, including some schools that have been demolished or rebuilt, and through the decades up to 2010, when schools first started to see the emergence of the internet.

Those pictures show the schools that many of us grew up attending, and look a world away from the places where youngsters learn nowadays as they go though their education.

The pictures have been drawn from both out archives, or courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Take a look and see if you can spot your old school.

Classrooms over the years Our gallery shows Sheffield's schools in the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s.

Mobile classroom coach Back in the 1970s, Sheffield Education Department ran a mobile classroom coach, seen here taking pupils to the Mayfield Environmental Education Centre.

Chaucer Old style wooden desks like these were order of the day in Sheffield's schools. This picture was taken at Chaucer School, at Parson Cross in 1964.

Park Junior Pupils in the classroom at Park Junior and Infant School, Duke Street, Sheffield, back in 1961.