And these fascinating pictures, which were taken in 1999, show how much has changed in Sheffield, and capture long lost pictures of landmarks including the schools that many of us attended.

The pictures were taken from above by Google and have been made available on Google Earth for the first time.

Take a look at the pictures and see how many of these well known landmarks you recognise or remember from 26 years ago.

1 . Sheffield, 1999 Our gallery shows 18 satellite pictures of how Sheffield looked in 1999.

2 . Egg box and wedding cake Pictures show the old 'egg box building' town hall extension and 'wedding cake' register office in the centre, in a time before the winter garden had been built.

3 . Eyre Street underpass The junction of Furnival Gate and Eyre Street in Sheffield, when the underpass still ran underneath the roundabout before it was filled in.

4 . Sheffield fire station near Charter Square It's now Pounds Park. But this is how that corner near Carver Street and Charter Square looked when there was still a fire station on that site.