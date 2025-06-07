20 amazing photos show lost buildings, including schools, from 90s Sheffield as you've never seen them before

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 7th Jun 2025, 07:12 BST

Today’s Sheffield is very different from the city that we knew in the 1990s.

And these fascinating pictures, which were taken in 1999, show how much has changed in Sheffield, and capture long lost pictures of landmarks including the schools that many of us attended.

The pictures were taken from above by Google and have been made available on Google Earth for the first time.

Take a look at the pictures and see how many of these well known landmarks you recognise or remember from 26 years ago.

Our gallery shows 18 satellite pictures of how Sheffield looked in 1999. Photo: Google Earth

1. Sheffield, 1999

Our gallery shows 18 satellite pictures of how Sheffield looked in 1999. Photo: Google Earth

Pictures show the old 'egg box building' town hall extension and 'wedding cake' register office in the centre, in a time before the winter garden had been built. Photo: Google Earth

2. Egg box and wedding cake

Pictures show the old 'egg box building' town hall extension and 'wedding cake' register office in the centre, in a time before the winter garden had been built. Photo: Google Earth

The junction of Furnival Gate and Eyre Street in Sheffield, when the underpass still ran underneath the roundabout before it was filled in. Photo: Google Earth

3. Eyre Street underpass

The junction of Furnival Gate and Eyre Street in Sheffield, when the underpass still ran underneath the roundabout before it was filled in. Photo: Google Earth

It's now Pounds Park. But this is how that corner near Carver Street and Charter Square looked when there was still a fire station on that site. Photo: Google Earth

4. Sheffield fire station near Charter Square

It's now Pounds Park. But this is how that corner near Carver Street and Charter Square looked when there was still a fire station on that site. Photo: Google Earth

