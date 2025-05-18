Sheffield retro: 14 pictures to bring back fond memories Sheffield's great record shops over the years

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 18th May 2025, 05:01 BST

Vinyl records may have seen a surge in popularity recently.

But for many in Sheffield, there was a golden age of record shops, when the city had plenty of places selling vinyl and CD, where you could nip out and buy the latest single or LP from your favourite groups or singers.

We have put together a gallery showing some of the most loved record shops over the ages, covering the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and even the early 2000s.

They were just the place to buy the latest from the favourites, be that the Bay City Rollers, Blondie, or whoever else!

Some of them have long closed - but one of them is still going strong in this era of digital downloads and streaming.

We have dug out pictures of as many of the city’s iconic shops as we could. But many out there will also have fond memories of some of the city’s other great record shops, such as Roulette Records, Fon Records, and Warp Records, all in the city centre.

Forever Changes was an indie record shop near Ecclesall Road in the early 2000s. Chris Mabbs is pictured in the venue on Hickmott Road

1. Forever Changes

Forever Changes was an indie record shop near Ecclesall Road in the early 2000s. Chris Mabbs is pictured in the venue on Hickmott Road | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Our Price was a national record chain which was among the main record shops in Sheffield city centre. The picture shows their shop on The Moor. PIcture: Picturesheffield.com

2. Our Price

Our Price was a national record chain which was among the main record shops in Sheffield city centre. The picture shows their shop on The Moor. PIcture: Picturesheffield.com Photo: Picture Sheffield

The exterior of the HMV record shop on Pinstone Street, Sheffield - 23rd July 1982. The chain now has a shop on Fargate

3. HMV, Pinstone Street

The exterior of the HMV record shop on Pinstone Street, Sheffield - 23rd July 1982. The chain now has a shop on Fargate Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Bradley's Records, pictured in 1986, on Fargate, was a place to get records for many years. Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. Bradley's Records

Bradley's Records, pictured in 1986, on Fargate, was a place to get records for many years. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

