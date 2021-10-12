South Yorkshire shop and takeaway temporarily closed due to rat infestation

Environmental health officers from Rotherham Council found rat droppings at Millmoor Minimarket, and Presto Pizza which are both based on Masbrough Street, Rotherham.

A hygiene emergency prohibition notice was served on MD Rezaul Haque, the food business operator of Presto Pizza, on September 28.

Officers also found live and dead rats in the food preparation area on Presto Pizza.

The environmental health officers deemed that there was an “imminent risk” of injury to health at the premises.

A hygiene emergency prohibition notice and a notice of intention to apply for a hygiene emergency prohibition was served on the food business operator of Millmoor Minimarket Alan Jamal Abdullah, requiring the shop to close.

Officers discovered a dead rat which caught in a trap on top of the suspended ceiling, and determined the rat infestation was a “significant risk of food contamination”

Millmoor Minimarket was allowed to reopen on October 7, after a follow up inspection.

However, Presto Pizza will remain closed, and environmental health officers will monitor the premises.

Councillor Dominic Beck, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for transport and environment, said that food business operators have a “legal duty” to keep their premises hygienic.