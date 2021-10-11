Rotherham Council to sell former learning disability respite building

The property, on Quarry Hill Road, Wath Upon Dearne, became vacant in March, when the learning disability residential respite service moved into a new facility at Conway Crescent, East Herringthorpe.

A report to Rotherham Council’s cabinet states that the building is “older”, and was beginning “to have issues with its condition, its ongoing repairs, and its upcoming maintenance obligations”.

“The property is currently vacant and therefore poses a risk to the Council interms of ongoing security and holding costs,” adds the report.

“Estates have advised that, given the nature of the property, the disposal would be best achieved via informal tender or auction sale.

“The council will no longer incur revenue and holding costs on this property once it is disposed of.”