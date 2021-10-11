Emergency workers treated for suspected chemical poisoning after Park Hill flats incident in Sheffield

Officers are urging the public to stay away from the scene as emergency services continue to work there tonight. Police are still present near Duke Street alongside crews from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Park Hill flats this evening after a man suffered serious injuries at the site. Officers later felt unwell.

Emergency services at Park Hill this evening

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called to the scene to take the man to hospital after he was given emergency first aid.

South Yorkshire Police issued a statement this evening saying: “We were called to an incident this evening where a man was seriously injured and was given CPR.

“Officers forced entry to the man’s flat and some started suffering ill effects from an unknown chemical.

“Fire crews are currently determining the cause of the effects and emergency services personnel affected are receiving medical attention.

Firefighters spraying people near woods at Park Hill this evening, at an emergency incident this evening

“No surrounding flats have been evacuated and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider public, but people are asked not to approach the scene while emergency services personnel continue their work.

“The man, aged in his 30s, has been transported to Northern General Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

“We thank you all for your patience and co-operation as work continues at the scene.”

Eyewitnesses described seeing around half a dozen emergency vehicles when the air ambulance first arrived, and a police cordon set up.

But they later described around 20 emergency vehicles and the police cordon being extended, and firefighters arriving on the scene.

One eyewitness described men appearing to have been removed from woods near the flats, and told to strip down to their underwear and sprayed by the firefighters with an unknown liquid.

It was reported a blue tarpaulin was placed on the road, and firefighters wore high visibility clothing.

The people who had been sprayed were then given ‘orange ponchos’ to wear, said the eyewitness.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service described it as a multi-agency incident. Six fire engines had been on site after they were initially called out at 6.50pm. They confirmed decontamination had taken place at the scene.