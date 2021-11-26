Receivers have been appointed to sell the building, which will remain open.

Councillor Hannah Kitching, the leader of Barnsley’s Liberal Democrats, asked the council leader if both shopping centres could be supported in Barnsley during yesterday’s (November 25) full council meeting.

"It's about finding appropriate uses for the Alhambra Centre.

Coun Kitching said “The question is whether the town centre can continue to support multiple retail sites.

“High Street retail was already on the downturn before the pandemic.

“We understand that the Glass Works is the priority for the council, it’s a big flagship town centre development, and… two of the large stores in the centre in terms of market presence, Next andTK Maxx, were encouraged to move from their base at the Alhambra to the more prominent position in the Glass Works.

“What are the council’s visions and future plans for the Alhambra Centre?”

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council

“The Glass Works is doing really well, it’s about 90 per cent pre let.”

Coun Houghton added that if the council had not offered retailers an ‘improved offer’ in the Glass Works, there was a fear that they may move elsewhere, such as an out-of-town shopping centre.

”Clearly there’s an impact on the Alhambra because of that.

“[The owners] have appointed a company to work with them and us to increase the lettings in the Alhambra Centre, and that may have to be different types of lettings, because we all know retail is not easy.

“They are looking to sell it on. To be frank, they’ve been looking to sell it on for a large number of years.

