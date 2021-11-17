Barnsley's mini-Meadowhall shopping centre the Alhambra collapses into receivership
The Alhambra shopping centre in Barnsley town centre has gone bust.
Receivers have been appointed to sell the building, which has 40 shop units and operators including Wilko, Primark and Iceland.
Receiver Andrew Foster said his appointment would have ‘no operational impact on the tenants or shoppers, and the centre will continue to trade as normal’.
He added: “Our immediate priority is to make sure the centre has a successful Christmas period. We will be exploring how we can enhance the centre in the medium term, including strengthening links with the neighbouring Glassworks scheme to continue the revitalisation of the town centre.
“Ultimately, we will be looking to sell the property to a new owner with a view to making a lasting mark on the town and its surrounding communities. This is a prime site in the heart of the Barnsley retail district.”
The centre opened in 1991. The freehold is held by Barnsley Council and it is leased by Barnsley Shopping Centre Ltd.